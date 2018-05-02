Labour unions in the aviation industry have alleged that the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) has not invested the funds needed to revamp Aero Contractors and Arik Air, which the corporation took over their management when they were going under.

AMCON said it took over the airlines to resuscitate them and recover the huge debts the companies owed banks and other creditors, which the government agency absorbed in other to save the domestic carriers.

President of Air Transport Senior Staff Services of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Ahmadu Illitrus disclosed this yesterday at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos during a rally organised for workers in the sector to mark the Workers Day.

However, Illitrus lamented that since the takeover of Aero, the current management in Aero led by AMCON intentionally starved the airline of funds.

But spokesman of AMCON, Jude Nwuzor, reacted to the allegation and said the corporation has injected over N50 billion to the two airlines, saying that by the time it took over Arik most of the aircraft in the fleet of the airline were grounded, while others were on maintenance checks.

He said AMCON had to rehabilitate the aircraft and put them into operations, adding that AMCON has been injecting funds into Aero Contractors and disclosed that the money needed to develop and upgrade the maintenance facility of the airline was provided by the government agency.

NLC Backs Bayelsa Civil Service Reforms

Workers in Bayelsa State yesterday declared their support for the ongoing civil/public service reforms embarked upon by the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson.

The workers, who gathered at the Peace Park under different labour unions and affiliations to celebrate 2018 May Day, said they were enthused by the current effort to clean up the service, but noted that it must be carried out with a lot of care.

Marching in solidarity to salute the state Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (rtd), who represented Dickson, the leadership of workers in the state admitted that “the reforms are intended to reposition the public service for better productivity.”

The state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. John Ndiomu, while reading the joint position of the labour unions, said the workers believed in building institutions that would sustain the policies of government for future generations.

I’ll Pay Minimum Wage When Implemented by FG, Says Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday promised that the state government would adopt the proposed national minimum wage to workers in his state when fully implemented by the federal government.

Umahi, while addressing workers during the 2018 May Day celebration at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, noted that his administration had kept his campaign promises of which workers welfare topped the lists, stressing that he has remained religiously committed to implementing positive workers’ policies that have improved their welfare.

He disclosed that outstanding pensions and gratuities owed workers since the creation of the state would be paid on or before May 15, 2018, while directing all ministries to work out the new promotion entitlements and to ensure that it is reflected in the salaries of the newly prompted workers on or before May 15, 2018.

Kwara NLC Bemoans Non-implementation of Workers’ Demands

Thousands of workers in Kwara State yesterday converged on the Ilorin Metropolitan square to mark this year workers’ day celebration.

Addressing the teeming workers, the state Chairman of the NLC, Yekeen Agunbiade, bemoaned the perceived attitude of the state government towards the demands of the state workforce in the last one year. According to him, “In this same venue last year, we presented quite a number of issues/demands, but since then, none of them has been attended to up till now.”

He listed the demands to include Zenith Bank shares; outstanding gratuity of retired local government workers and primary school teachers since 2008 and payment of outstanding 50 percent CONHESS to health workers in the state which has lingered more than enough as well as shortage of staff in the state owned health institutions.

Gombe: APC Governorship Aspirant Decries Poor Workers’ Welfare

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Gombe State, Alhaji Abubakar Habu Muazu, has commended the resilience of workers in the state despite “harsh and deceptive economic policies of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state.

Habu stated in a goodwill message to the workers which was made available to journalists in Gombe that no country or state can develop without the contributions of workers.

According to him, “It is impossible for any state or country to attain meaningful development without the active contributions of the workers. I personally consider them critical in the actualisation of any set goals.”

Anambra: Low Turn out Greets Celebration

The May Day celebration in Anambra State yesterday witnessed a poor attendance, which almost marred the celebration.

The event which was celebrated in a low key, also witnessed the absence of the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, therefore contributing to dampening the spirits of workers in the state. The Chairman of the state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Jerry Nnubia, in his welcome address, decried Obiano’s failure to address the 14 points labour issues which the union tabled before him at the 2017 workers’ day celebration. The congress also lamented that the state government in July 2017 inaugurated a committee which was headed by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, to look into labour issues without including any of its members.

Ganduje Supports Minimum Wage Increment, Pays Pensioners Gratuity

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday threw his weight behind the current agitation by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for the increment of the minimum wage, describing it as legitimate. Ganduje, who spoke during the May Day celebration held at Sani Abacha Stadium with its theme: ‘Labour movement in national development: dare to struggle, dare to win’, said already, his administration had submitted a memo to the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage constituted by the presidency supporting the salary increase of Nigerian workers.

“Mindful of the persistent agitation by the organised labour/NLC for the review of the current national minimum wage of N18, 000, which we indeed believe is legitimate, arising from our deep concern for workers’ welfare, and cognisance of the inconvenient truth that the existing workers earnings, especially, those at the lower segment is no longer realistic,” the governor stated.

NLC,TUC Adopt Ayade for 2019

The organised labour in Cross River State yesterday resoundingly endorsed the state Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, for a second term in office. The workers’ endorsement was made known by the state Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), John Ushie, during his address to mark the 2018 May Day celebration at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

This came on the heels of the payment of May 2018 salaries to workers on the eve of this year’s workers’ day celebration by the state government. Since the inception of the current administration, workers have always received their salaries in advance.

Ushie told the gathering that the decision of the organised labour to endorse the governor has to do with his very impressive performance in office since assuming the reins of leadership in the state.

Aregbesola Appreciates Workers’ Support, Urges them to Support His Successor

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday appreciated workers in the state for their steadfastness and support in his bid to transform the state to a greater height. He, however, urged them to support his successor in order to have a smooth and successful administration in the state.

Aregbesola appreciated the workers while delivering his speech during the workers’ day celebration at the Osogbo township stadium, Osogbo. The governor said this year’s May Day was special to him as it would be the last by his administration, and so, used the occasion to specially thanked workers in the state for their support, steadfastness and sacrifice which he said had led to the success of his administration.

Aregbesola said without workers, there would not be government, and so thanked the workers for the support they had given to his administration, calling on them to accord the same cooperation and support to his successor.

Benue Labour Laments Killings of Its Members by Unknown Gunmen

The Benue State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the federal government to protect the lives of its members following the spate of attack by suspected herdsmen in the state.

The call was made as a result of several of its members that were killed in the last one year.

Speaking at the May Day rally held in Makurdi, the state capital, the Chairman of the state council of the NLC, Godwin Anya, said this year’s celebration in the state was marked in mourning following the ongoing carnage in the state. Anya said: “This year’s celebration has been turned into mourning over the spate of killings of our people by herdsmen which has continued unabated.

“When we wake up on a daily basis, the breaking news that dots the media platforms is the killings of innocent citizens, burning of houses and property by the marauding Fulani militias in Guma, Logo, Okpokwu, Gwer-East, Gwer West, Makurdi and other parts of the state.”

Ondo Workers Protest Govt Position on Leave Bonus

Workers in the service of the Ondo State Government yesterday protested strongly against the state government position on the payment of 2017 ‘Leave bonus’. The state Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), had during the 2018 May Day celebration said the state government would pay the bonus when money is available.

This declaration by the governor was, however, misinterpreted by workers that the government would not pay the money, considering the leave bonus is a privilege. The celebration which took off on a friendly note at the Gani Fawehinmi Memorial Arcade, Alagbaka Akure, turned otherwise when the governor delivered his speech.

The leadership of the labour unions, comprising the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), had delivered their speeches after workers had participated in a match past with the governor at salute.

PENGASSAN Urges Senate to Set up Legislations to Address Industrial Action, Working Condition

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has felicitated with all Nigerian workers, especially those in the oil and gas industry, on the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration.

According to a statement jointly made available to THISDAY yesterday by the President of PENGASSAN, Francis Johnson, and the General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, workers are confronted with employment, economic, social and political challenges which negatively affect on their lives.

The statement further frowned at the worrisome attitude of indigenous employers towards their employees, noting that they are denied the privileges of good welfare packages and good work environment as well as workers’ participation in the union.

Johnson and Okugbawa called on the National Assembly to put in place a legislation to address issues regarding industrial actions and better working conditions for workers, as they urged workers to rise against unhealthy practices in the workplace.

Plateau Workers Boo State NLC Chairman, Describe Him as a Sell-out

Plateau State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Jibrin Bancir, was yesterday booed by angry workers at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, venue of the May Day rally.

The workers alleged that their chairman had become a sell-out to the present All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state, chanting: “We have been betrayed by you.”

Bancir, who was not moved by the workers’ booing, however continued to read his prepared speech even though no one was listening. He was later shut down by the persistent shouts of “shame” from the workers.

The situation got rowdy when one of the workers who was sympathetic to the chairman’s course was thoroughly beaten the angry workers before he was rescued by the security agents around.

Workers in Taraba Ask Ishaku to Set up Special Fund to Pay Outstanding LG Salaries, Gratuities

Workers in Taraba State have asked the state Governor, Darius Ishaku, to set up special funds for the payment of all outstanding salaries of local government workers and gratuities of retired civil servants in the state.

Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Victor Olatunde, who made the call yesterday during the Worker’s Day celebration at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, commended the governor for prompt payment of salaries of workers and pension in the state.

Stressing the need for the setting aside of the special funds to enable the government to clear all outstanding gratuities of retirees and salaries of teachers and local government workers, Olatunde noted that the stiff competition for the limited resources available to government has made it compelling for government to devise means of meeting the challenge of paying the backlog which runs into billions of naira.

NLC, ULC Hold Parallel Celebrations in Ibadan

In Ibadan, Oyo State capital, both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and rival United Labour Congress (ULC) held parallel May Day celebrations.

While NLC held its own at the Lekan Salami stadium, the ULC staged its celebration at the Independent Petroleum Marketers building (IPMAN house), Apata, both in Ibadan.

The ULC, which is the faction of the labour union, comprises members in the banking sector (NUBIFIE); Electricity distribution (NUEE); and several others.

In their seven-point demand read by the National Welfare Officer of NUPENG, Adejoke Oyeleke, on behalf of their state acting Chairman of ULC, Leye Olayemi, called on the federal government to review privatisation of electricity sector, just as they reiterated the ULC call for N108,000 minimum wage in view of the trending global economic realities. The ULC in the speech sent by its National President, Joe Ajaero, also advised the government to ensure that the fight against corruption should be redefined, deepened, transparent and accountable for the quantum of total fund recovered so far.

A’Ibom NLC Demands Harmonise Pension for Peace to Reign

The Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC), Akwa Ibom State chapter, yesterday frowned at the non-harmonisation of pension for all retirees in the state, and accordingly, demanded that the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, should do same without further delay for peace to reign in the state.

The feeling of the retirees in the state was passed by the state Chairman of NLC, Etim Ukpong, during the Workers’ Day celebration held at the Uyo township stadium.

In addition, the NLC tasked the state government to include teachers and local government workers in payment of gratuities in the state.

Besides, being critical of the welfare of the retirees in the state, Ukpong lauded state government for the prompt payment of workers’ salaries and regular pensions, and used the event to further present demands to the state government.

Makarfi, El-Rufai, Salute Workers, Decries Harsh Socio-economic Conditions

Former National Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, have congratulated Nigerian workers for their contributions to nation building.

In separate statements issued yesterday in Kaduna to mark 2018 Workers’ Day, the two leaders said workers are the backbone of the development of any society.

Makarfi in his statement decried the harsh socio-economic conditions in the country, noting that the situation has brought about so much hardship to workers and majority of Nigerians.

On his part, El-Rufai in a statement signed by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said no society can develop without a productive work force and thanked workers in all sectors for making a great contribution to the progress of state.

He said his administration is committed to empowering the public service as the facilitator of good governance.

We Are Hungry, Ekiti Workers Tell Fayose.

As workers celebrate the May Day, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ekiti State, Raymond Adesanmi, has advised the state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, at the rally held in the state to pay high premium interest on payment of salaries and pension.

Adesanmi told the governor that workers and pensioners are experiencing serious hunger as a result of eight month salary arrears owed them by the state government.

This came as Fayose announced the promotion of 40,100 workers covering three years promotion arrears in the civil service between 2015 and 2017.

Fayose, who called on the workers to challenge the federal government not to oppress Ekiti State in the scheme of things, said the federal government is siting on the common wealth of the state.

He said the labour leaders should look into the books of the federal government for transparency in governance, particularly as regarding allocation to states.