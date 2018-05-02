By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Members of the Delta State House of Assembly have expressed grief over the sudden demise of the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Michael Adesina Adeyemo.

In a Condolence message read on the floor of the House at plenary session yesterday, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on behalf of lawmakers in the State, said that the news of the death of the Oyo Speaker came as a rude shock. “With heavy hearts, we commiserate with the Oyo State House of Assembly, Government and the good people of Oyo State on the sudden demise of the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Michael Adesina Adeyemo.

“However, we are consoled that the Speaker who was an epitome of humility and high intelligence lived an exemplary life. We are surely going to miss the Speaker who was patriotic and hardworking”, they said. The Delta lawmakers prayed God to grant members of the Oyo State House of Assembly, the good people of the State and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“We also pray God to grant the soul of the departed Speaker eternal rest in His bosom until we meet to part no more”. A minute silence was later observed by the House in honour of the deceased. The Oyo Speaker passed away on Friday, 27th of April, 2018 at the age of 47 and his burial has been fixed for Thursday, May 3, 2018.