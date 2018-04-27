The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, Managing Director, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, Mr. Tony Attah and Chairman, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Dr. A B C Orjiako are among the oil and gas industry experts to speak at this year’s Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) holding at Houston, Texas from April 30 to May 3, 2018.

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has been organising and hosting the Nigerian pavilion at the OTC, Houston, Texas since 2005.

The OTC is the premier gathering of professionals and opinion leaders in the global oil and gas industry, and it provides excellent opportunities for positive portrayal and promotion of the great potentials of Nigeria and the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

It also provides a unique platform for close interactions with leading international and major Nigerian oil service companies, indigenous oil companies, industry executives, government policy makers and political leaders, to share ideas on improving the Nigerian oil industry.

PETAN member companies and many other indigenous oil service companies will be part of a robust contingent, to showcase the dynamism and potentials of Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry.

About 2,500 professionals and industry leaders from Nigeria and beyond her shore will attend this year’s event.

PETAN Publicity Secretary, Ranti Omole said in a statement that the key highlights of OTC 2018 are; 50 years of OTC: Programming which reflects on our history, the current state of the industry, and what is on the horizon; Faster deployment of new technologies: Solutions to reduce the development timeline and create project-ready technologies which meet current industry challenges; Cost reducing tools and techniques: Ways to decrease costs and improve overall value, while maintaining high standards for safety, operationability, and reliability; Integrating to innovate: How advanced software, nanotechnology, and the digital revolution are integrating disciplines and triggering an historic transformation in the offshore energy sector; Meeting global demand: Meeting the energy needs of fast-growing economies, while reducing carbon emissions and carefully considering the impact of digital technology; Update on world-class projects: The latest on landmark projects which have resulted in breakthrough technologies in a low oil price environment; Global participation: Executives from service companies and operators, including IOCs and NOCs, share accomplishments from projects in Canada, Malaysia, the Gulf of Mexico, and the North Sea.

According to the statement, PETAN is also organising a workshop titled; Oil & Gas Industry in Africa: Prospect, Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Collaborations for Wednesday, 2nd of May, 2018. The panelists include Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Managing Director, SNEPCO, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, Managing Director, Eroton E&P, Mr. Ebiaho Emafo, Vice President, Aiteo Group, Mr. Victor Okoronkwo, Mrs Cecilia Umoren, while the Managing Director, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Mr. Austin Avuru will moderate the session.