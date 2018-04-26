The federal government is set to deploy its security and anti-graft agencies to frustrate the opposition through blocking the accounts of hostile state governments, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State alleged wednesday.

Noting that the plot was aimed to cut off funding for the opposition ahead of the crucial 2019 general election, the governor said if the plot sails through, it is expected to weaken the financial base of these perceived “opposition governors and states” and make them ineffectual in mobilising its supporters for the crucial elections.

The governor said he had it on good authority that the anti-graft agencies; notably, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) would be used to freeze the accounts of those state governments after spurious examination of their local government accounts, the accounts of the Ministries of Work, Special Duties and the federal government intervention funds for workers.

“But the real deal is to render the opposition financially incapacitated, so that they can’t mobilise towards the polls,” he said.

“But this is dangerous for democracy. This will further heighten tensions in the country. We hope they jettison this evil plot. Elections should not be a do-or-die matter.”

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier raised the alarm on the plot to frame its top chieftains and elected government officials, including Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Wike, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, among others.