Emma Okonji

Taxify, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing e-hailing platform, has included a new safety feature on its Driver App to ensure safer trips for the driver-partners.

The new safety feature, the SOS button places a distress call to the Lagos State Emergency Response Agency when activated.

The feature has been put in place especially for driver-partners who find themselves in dangerous, uncomfortable or violent situations. The integration of the SOS button comes on the back of Taxify’s plans to further utilise technology to keep driver’s safe on the roads.

In a social media interview with female driver partner, Chinwe Adichie she said: “This safety addition is indeed a breath of fresh air, as this means I am now more confident to work at night because help is just a button away if I do find myself in a precarious situation.”

“Being a woman on the job, it would be easier for robbers or kidnappers to want to target myself or other female driver partners on the job. I applaud Taxify for this new development.”

The introduction of the safety feature comes at a critical time for Taxify, where the competition in the ride-hailing space is stiff and players are heavily competing for both drivers and riders. According to Operations Manager, Uche Okafor, “Over the last few years we have led the way with technology-based safety features such GPS tracking of every trip and our two-way rating system.

“We recognise that we can utilise our technology even further and now that we have integrated the SOS button into the Taxify driver app, we look forward to applying this additional layer of safety to further strengthen driver safety while on the platform.”

Taxify was founded by Markus Villig in 2013. Today, Taxify has become the fastest-growing ride-sharing platforms in the world, focusing on Europe and Africa.