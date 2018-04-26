Michael Olugbode, in Maiduguri

There was panic in Maiduguri Thursday as gunshots were heard in some parts of the town.

Residents of outskirts of Maiduguri were seen moving in droves into the town, with claims that their locations were attacked by Boko Haram insurgents who were surging into the town.

Some of the residents of Aliramti Jiddari-Polo, Giwa and Molai, who spoke to our correspondent on phone, said they had to flee because incessant gunshots were heard around their locations.

One of the residents of Aliramti Jiddari-Polo, Asabe Mamza, who spoke to our correspondent on phone at about 6:30pm on Thursday, said: “My entire family and I are on the street, fleeing into town as gunshots were heard all over our area.

“We decided to flee when the sound of the gunshots was getting close to us.”

A resident of Giwa area, where a military barrack is located, Abba Musa, said: “We had to move when gunshots were heard, we believe the military is engaging the insurgents who are headed for the town.”

Another person that spoke to our correspondent from Giwa area, Yusuf Ibrahim, said: “My brother as I am talking to you we are all lying flat on the floor so as not to be hit by flying bullets.”

Meanwhile, military authorities in the state have warned people to remain at home and not to run to the streets.

A statement by the spokesman of 7 Division in Maiduguri, Colonel Kingsley Samuel, said:

“The general public is please requested not to panic and discountenance rumours of Boko Haram presence.”

The statement, which was issued at about 7pm, said: “You are further enjoined to please remain at home and be vigilant. The security situation in Maiduguri is under control.”