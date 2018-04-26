Emma Okonji

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has made the National Identification Number (NIN) mandatory for land allocation within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was made known by the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello during a recent courtesy visit to the minister by the Director General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz.

The minister stated the need for every land allocated to be matched to an individual through the NIN, in order to track and prevent multiple allocations of land and ensure fairness and equity in the allocation process.

He commended the NIMC boss for the astronomical increase in enrollment figures and measures he has put in place to ensure safety of data of Nigerians and legal residents in the National Identity database (NIDB) while ensuring credibility and integrity of data collected by NIMC.

Aziz also commended the ongoing harmonisation efforts, noting that it is a step in the right direction to check duplication of functions among data collecting agencies.

In his response, Aziz, thanked the minister for the steps he has taken so far to ensure the success of the National Identity Management System, and assured the minister of a continued collaboration for the success of both organisations.

He also made it known that the NIMC Act makes the NIN mandatory for every citizen and legal resident and is already being implemented by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other government agencies as a basic requirement for offering government services.