Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Member of House of Representatives representing Kaima/Baruten federal constituency of Kwara state at the national assembly, Hon. Zakari Muhammed has said the 8th national assembly would do everything possible to enact a law that will ensure the future of youths is secured.

This, he said, would go a long way in helping the youths to be self-reliant and thereby putting an end to any act that may hinder the peace and development of the country.

Muhammed stated this at Kaima town, headquarters of Kaima local government council of the state recently while distributing empowerment materials worth several thousands of naira to the people of his federal constituency.

Among empowerment materials distributed at the event include transformers, block-moulding machines, grinding machines, motorcycles, tricycles, sewing machines, sprayers, herbicides, and instructional and learning materials to schools in the constituency.

According to him, “We want to make sure that we nurture, protect and encourage the next generation of leaders in order to help them contribute their quota towards the socio well-being of the populace.”

He said, “The national assembly will also push for policies that are important to the youths so as to expand opportunity for the youths to make them self reliant and help them to be part of the Nigeria project.”

The lawmaker added that the gesture would also reduce unemployment among the youths; thereby making them to be job creators for the overall benefit of the populace.

Muhammed however appealed to the youths to shun all actions that can be threats to peace. The lawmaker stressed that development would go a long way in helping the government embark on meaningful developmental projects that would add values to the socio-economic development of the society.

He noted that, “nothing can be achieved in the atmosphere of chaos and violence and all youths should be law abiding and shun all forms of actions that will not move the nation forward.

”

The lawmaker, who noted that, though the primary assignment of any lawmaker is to make laws, said supporting people with this kind of empowerment would also improve their socio well-being in the society.

He therefore said the national assembly would not relent in its efforts at making more laws that would move the nation forward.