Ugo Aliogo

All is set for the second edition of the Funke Oshonaike Foundation U-21 competition as over 40 players are ready to compete for various prize money.

The competition which was put up by the Lagos Country Club in celebration of the legend’s 44th birthday will see both male and female players fighting for honour.

Speaking on the tournament, the six-time Olympian called on all Nigerians to come out in their numbers to watch future of table tennis in the country.

“I always have that conviction that we have raw talents in the country and all we need is just to harness them.

“Starting from Thursday, we are going to witness best of table tennis in the country and it is going to be another opportunity for the kids to show the stuff they are made of.

“This is my own way of giving back to the country that made me and also an opportunity to produce another star that will take over from people like (Segun) Toriola and myself,” Oshonaike said yesterday.

The competition will start at 2pm today at the Table Tennis section of the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Lagos.

Apart from cash prize, there will be presentation of trophy and other table tennis equipment to the participant of the three-day tournament.

The grand finale will be on Saturday, April 28, the birthday of the ping-ponger.

The Chairman of the table tennis section of the Lagos Country Club, Charles Oshuntuyi, said they were very happy to be part of the project, stressing that the competition aligned with the vision of the club to help develop budding talents in the country.

Oshuntuyi added that he looks forward to an exciting time with the kids coming together for the competition.