The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc recently held the 2018 edition of its Annual CEO awards, honouring staff members, who had performed exceptionally in the past year.

This year’s edition saw the bank rewarding high performing staff with various awards amidst a night of fun, laughter and lots of entertainment.

The theme of the event: “Celebrating Africa,” according to a statement, – was aimed at celebrating UBA’s rich history and diversity, as well as its core values: Enterprise, Excellence and Execution, and to honour and reward staff who remain key to all that the bank has achieved as one of the biggest and dominant banks since its inception over 70 years ago.

The Chairman, UBA Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, accompanied by his wife and Chairperson of Avon Medicals, Awele, said that the bank chose the day to reward staff who had worked hard to ensure that the company remains a leading financial institution on the continent , as seen by the recently released full year results for the 2017 financial year.

He added: “It is a time to reward dignity, hard work, and excellence in execution, and to tell staff that we appreciate what they have been doing and how they have ensured that all the investments put into the bank over the past few years have paid off.”

Also, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, who spoke extensively about the banks’ achievements in the past year and prospects of the bank in coming years, commended the staff for their hard work and resilience that has helped the bank remain as Africa’s bank of choice over the years.

According to him, the CEO awards was part of what the bank does annually to appreciate the good works and efforts put in by the staff to assist the bank align with its vision and mission.

He added that the bank makes it’s a point of duty to especially appreciate those exceptional staff who had displayed a high level of dedication towards executing their activities in the bank.

He added: “Every year, it is our tradition to appreciate our people who have put in their very best and gone far and beyond the call of duty to deliver excellent services to the bank and the customers by extension.

“What we are doing tonight is to tell the world that these ladies and gentlemen which are from all our geographies of operation have done so well and contributed immensely to what this bank has achieved in the past year.”