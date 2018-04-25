• Board for student loans takes off

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Governor Seriake Dickson on Tuesday swore in Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, younger brother to Senator Ben Murray-Bruce as his Special Adviser on Entertainment and Tourism Development, charging him to leverage on the ‘conducive environment created by the government’ to turn the state into an entertainment and tourism hub.

Dickson who also inaugurated Chief Sunday Omekwe, Andy Obed, Bobolayefa Owopele, Ayuba Duba and Chief Netus Zebakeme, urged Murray-Bruce, a known face in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, to ensure that all major events in the country hold in Bayelsa State.

A former commissioner in the state, member of the state House of Assembly and immediate past Chairman of the Post Primary Schools Board, Benadoumene Dein, also took the oath of office as Chairman of the state House of Assembly Service Commission.

In the same vein, Dr. Blessing Ikuru who replaced Hon Dein, was sworn in as Chairman, Post Primary Schools Board.

Dickson said the board will train and retrain teachers and also be in charge of quality control, determine or set the template to gauge the quality of the education system.

“Any teacher that does not pass the certification test of the board is not fit to be a teacher and should therefore go elsewhere to teach,” Dickson said.

Meanwhile, the governor has signed into law, the Bill establishing the Bayelsa State Students Tertiary Education Loan Board.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said that a percentage of the state’s monthly internally generated revenue would be committed by law to fund the board.

“And just as we dedicated 5% of the internally generated revenue of our state to the Education Development Trust Fund, the state government will also every month, allocate some amount of money that I will announce shortly to the funding of the Student Loan Board.

“The whole idea is that we don’t want any Bayelsa youth, boy or girl, whatever your background may be, whatever your circumstances in life maybe, to be left behind.”

“As a responsible government, because we know all fingers are not equal and we do not want any child to be left behind, we are establishing the Students Loan Board. The loan that the board will give will be paid directly to the universities.”

On the arrangement for the repayment of the loan, the Governor said that beneficiaries of the loan would be required to repay within 10 to 20 year of graduation after they commence work.