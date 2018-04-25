Captain of the Super Eagles, John Mikel Obi, has assured Nigerian football fans that the three-time African champions will be at their best for the prestige international friendly match against the Three Lions of England, on June 2, 2018 at the Wembley Stadium.

Speaking to NFF official website yesterday, the midfield enforcer, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday, said there will be no option for Eagles other than to give their best with the FIFA World Cup right by the door on that day.

“The match comes up only two weeks before our first match at the FIFA World Cup. It will be a big occasion and a big match for both teams as we both look forward to our respective first matches in Russia.

“England is a special place for me having spent so many years playing there, and it is one country I love to go to. We (Super Eagles) are already talking to ourselves and everyone is looking forward to the game,” observed the former Chelsea FC midfielder.