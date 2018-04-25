Shola Oyeyipo

Following allegations of money laundering to the tune of N5,776,552,396, former Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, has been remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) till April 27.

Shema, who faced 26-count charges bordering on alleged conspiracy and laundering of about N5,776,552,396 of Subsidy Re-investment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) as charged by the EFCC, had pleaded not guilty to the charges, the court ordered that he should remanded.

Part of the allegations brought against the former governor was that he used his office to connive with some other persons to launder the said sum.

“That you Ibrahim Shema whilst being the executive governor of Katsina State. And one Idris Kwado (now at large) between June, 2014 and May 2015 at Katsina in Katsina State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire to commit an offence to launder money and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended by the Money Laundering (prohibition) Amendment Act 2012 and punishable under section 15(3) of the same act,” part of the charge reads.

Shema with three others persons are facing another 24-count charges at the state High Court on alleged financial misdemeanour of about N11billion brought by the EFCC.