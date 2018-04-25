On the back of assurances of adequate support infrastructure by the Edo State government, Atlantique Marine & Engineering Services Ltd (AMES) said it has concluded plans to work with the state government to construct a 250,000 tons-per-annum pipe and coating plant in the state.

Obaseki, who received the management team of AMES Pipe mill and Coating Limited and UDECM Incorporated, United States of America, at the Government House in Benin City, on a courtesy visit, disclosed that the state was willing to provide requisite infrastructure to attract and sustain investments in the state.

The governor assured the investors that he was committed to improving the ease of doing business, noting, “The state has provided 996 hectares industrial estate, improved security and now has a one-stop-shop to encourage investors in the state. The industrial estate is being developed to encourage production of locally-made products as well as create domestic market for the products, which will serve the country.”

“We are committed to developing programmes that will attract more businesses to the state. We are revamping the state’s security architecture. We are also making plans to facilitate sufficient supply of power for businesses to operate within the industrial estate,” he added.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the delegation, Engr. Charles Akhigbe, said the funding for the 250,000 tons per annum pipe mill and coating plant has been secured.

“The plan is to carry out the ground-breaking in two months’ time. We anticipate that the project will be delivered within a year. Within one year, we intend to commence production of pipes for the construction industry and in another year and half, we should be producing pipes for the oil and gas industry.”

He applauded governor Obaseki led-administration for developing the ease of doing business framework.