The Nigerian Breweries Plc has joined the growing list of corporate organisations who have thrown their weight behind the first IAAF silver label road race in Nigeria nay West Africa, the Okpekpe international 10km road race.

Spokesman for the race Dare Esan revealed yesterday that the company is coming in as a Friend of the Race.

“It is a massive boost for the image of the race to have a pioneer brewing company support an event in which history will be made on May 12, 2018. Remember the race next month is the first ever IAAF silver label road race in Nigeria and West Africa.

”In 2015, we became the first road race in Nigeria to be granted an IAAF label status. This means the Okpekpe race is regarded as one of the world’s leading road running events,” said Esan who explains that a label certifies the global sporting significance of the race, the organisational quality and the compliance with relevant IAAF competition rules.

Nigerian Breweries Plc will support the race with cash and some of their products.

“Nigerian Breweries have offered a cash support as well as some quantities of its non-alcoholic brand, Amstel Malta for the race.

“We are delighted to have the first and largest brewing company in Nigeria, a socially responsible corporate organisation with a good track record of corporate social initiatives back the first IAAF label road race in Nigeria.

‘Nigerian Breweries is a major player in sports sponsorship and promotion in Nigeria and it is to our credit that a company that supports the Nigerian senior football team, the Super Eagles and the historic Nigerian winter Olympics team is also throwing its weight behind another historic event. This is a testimony to the growing popularity of the Okpekpe road race.

It is really heart-warming to have a company that has been very active in supporting the national developmental aspirations of Nigeria identify with a pioneer event as Friend of the race,’” said Esan who further revealed that the theme song for the race will soon be released.

The sixth edition of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race will be broadcast live on television across the globe as all arrangements have been concluded with SuperSport for a live telecast of the historic race in Okpekpe near Auchi, Edo State.