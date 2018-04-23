…to hold congress at ward, LG, state levels

The Edo State caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously endorsed former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to contest as national chairman of the party in the forthcoming national convention.

Chairman, Edo APC, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, disclosed the position of the state’s caucus after a meeting of party chieftains at the Government House, in Benin City, at the weekend.

Ojezua said, “The state chapter of the party has unanimously resolved to support former governor Oshiomhole to vie for the position of National Chairman at the National Convention billed to hold on May 14, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.”

He said the party caucus has resolved to proceed with the congress at the wards, local government and state levels.

Addressing journalists, Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena, said Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is the right man to take over the leadership of the party at the national level, when the tenure of the present chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, ends in June.

Member representing Etsako Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Johnson Oghuma, said the state caucus of the party agreed that all votes from Edo State should be in support of Comrade Oshiomhole, noting, “The position of the state caucus is not negotiable. Oshiomhole has the experience to take the party to the next level, especially as the 2019 presidential election draws close.”

Member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, said Oshiomhole has the charisma to comfortably lead the party at the national level, noting, “The state caucus has collectively done the needful by requesting Comrade Oshiomhole to assist in re-organising and preparing the party for the 2019 presidential election.”