Tourism businesses from 21 African countries and 12 African tourism authorities have already confirmed their attendance at the largest global travel trade show for the continent, the Travel Indaba in Durban, South Africa.

“Tourism in Africa is growing – it’s a sunrise sector for many African countries, and this is reflected in the wider range of exhibitors we are seeing at the show each year, “said Sisa Ntshona the CEO of SA Tourism and organisers of Africa’s Travel Indaba.

African countries are taking tourism seriously based on 2017 figures which show that 8.1% of Africa’s total GDP was generated from the sector (USD 177 billion). Tourism is also driving job creation in Africa with an estimated 6.5% of all employment on the continent being in the sector. These figures are based on Africa currently attracting just 5% of global travellers.

“The future success of tourism as an economic driver depends on the abilities of all players from across the continent to meet, engage and support initiatives and the three-day Africa’s Travel Indaba is one of the key places to start that conversation,” Ntshona said. “There is no reason why the continent cannot double its share of the global tourism market in the next decade with a collaborative approach to the destination.”

African country products confirmed for this year include established tourism players as well as developing destinations such as the Central African Republic, Sudan and the DRC.