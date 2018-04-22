Yinka Olatunbosun

The 10th year anniversary of Nigeria’s Premiere Jazz Festival, Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF) is set to hold on Monday April 30 which is globally recognised as International Jazz Day.

The festival, which usually lasts for three days, will be a “one-night stand” at this edition. The multi-stage event will take place at the Freedom Park in the heart of Lagos and is dedicated in memory of the father of South African Jazz, Hugh Ramapolo Masekela, who died earlier this year.

In a statement by the Founder and Festival Director of LIJF, Ayoola Shadare, the festival will stick to the tradition of honouring a very revered jazz personality.

“Bra Hugh was an inspiration to the Jazz community locally and globally, though he never performed on the LIJF stage, we believe we owe him a duty to be celebrated for his long and positively impactful life through his music,” he said. “Hugh Masekela’s spirit lives on through his music which will be with us for a long time.”

The maiden edition of the Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF) took place in 2008 at Studio 868 in Victoria Island which was headlined by South Africa’s Award winning Freshly Ground and UK’s Courtney Pine. The Annual Lagos International Jazz Festival organised by Inspiro Productions is part of the Lagos Tourism Arts and Culture Calendar events and is supported by the Lagos State Government and Lagos Tourism amongst others.