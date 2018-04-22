Okon Bassey in Uyo

Following the order by the Inspected General of Police, Ibrahim Idris on the recovery of prohibited firearms and weapons across the country, 47 illegal arms and 172 live ammunition and cartridges have been recovered by the Police in Akwa Ibom State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, DSP Odiko Macdon, revealed this yesterday while fielding questions from reporters at the State Police headquarters Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo.

He also disclosed that 17 suspects have been arrested within the month of April by security operatives for various crimes committed in the state.

Macdon said, the State Police Command under the leadership of CP Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi was more determined to make the state of the safest in the country and a destination of choice for tourists.

The arms recovered, the image maker of the State Police Command listed, include three AK 47 rifles, one G3 rifle, three pump action guns, three single-barrel guns and 37 locally-made pistols.

According to him, the arms were recovered from suspected bandits, vigilante groups and individuals in the state. His words: “Today again, the Commissioner of Police has been able to showcase arms that have been recovered. Most of these arms were returned while some were seized during the mop up operations.

He said some of the suspects were arrested for murder, armed robbery, cultism and unlawful possession of fire arms.

“Today (yesterday) we have been able to parade a total of 17 suspects, who were involved in different forms of criminalities beginning from murder to armed robbery, cultism and unlawful possession of fire arms.

“It is unfortunate and dastardly act when you see a family of three and two connived together and kill their brother and cut his head, as you can see there.

“All the persons so paraded ranging from cultism, unlawful possession of fire arms, murder and burglary will be charged to court and the law will take its course,” he stressed.