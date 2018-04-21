The RCCG Lagos Province 30 recently held awards and presentation of trophies to the finalists of the Redemption Cup Tournament at its headquarters, Iba, Ojo, Lagos. It was preceded with a thanksgiving service.

Pastor Paul Emmanuel of Lagos Province 30 presented the trophy to the Champion of the tournament, Agelete F.C, while his associate Senior Pastors presented the runners up – Ikogbo F.C. and the Network F.C – their respective trophies. The event is an initiative of the RCCG National Headquarters with the aim of empowering youths using soccer to draw young people to Christ. “The power of football and the influence it wields on young people in the community resulted in taking the gospel to the people with the instrumentality of football, which is a popular sport in the country,” stated the church.

Pastor Tunji Adegoke disclosed that the tournament was organised as part of Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of the church, to commemorate the 2018 birthday of the General Overseer, Daddy E.A. Adeboye, and “to further spread the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ towards the salvation of mankind and for the youth to exhibit their God-given talents in soccer.”

Pastor Emmanuel further disclosed that apart from the Redemption Cup tournament anchored by the Missions Department, his Province had in the recent past, empowered so many youths; sunk boreholes, provided free computer and video-camera handling training and other social amenities including medical services for communities within the jurisdiction of the church.

He also expressed satisfaction with the numbers of youth that took part in the event, saying that more sporting activities will soon be organised to discover more talents among the youth in the church.