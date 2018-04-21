When society loses confidence in the ability of the state’s security apparatus to provide adequate security for lives and property and ensure that justice is dispensed without fear or favour, the people resort to self-help and this often leads to lawlessness.

This forms the fulcrum of the TV drama series, Professor Johnbull, sponsored by Globacom, which this week, would dwell on the ills of resorting to self-help and the need for members of the public to repose confidence in the agencies saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order.

Titled Jungle Justice, the episode presents yet another lesson in decency and the need for people to verify facts before acting so that the cord which holds the society together will not snap. The episode pushes for an orderly society, where people do not, under any circumstance, take the laws into their hands.

What is jungle justice? How blind is public anger against perceived criminals? Are all the victims of mob actions actually “guilty as charged” by the crowd? Should people resort to ‘necklacing’ at the slightest opportunity? Who raised the alarm which triggered the mob action in the episode? Why will Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso) form a deadly vigilance group? These are the questions that will be resolved as Jungle Justice is beamed on Sunday on DSTV Africa Magic Family and GOTV Channel 2 at 6.00 p.m., with repeat broadcast at 9.30 p.m. on Thursday.

As the new episode enters a denouement, the lead character, Professor Johnbull, acted by the Nollywood legend, Kanayo O. Kanayo, draws the attention of the public to the dangers and evils of jungle justice. At the end, viewers will decide if they agree or not with the opinion that jungle justice is “blind justice, archaic, inhuman and barbaric as it just acts and does not ask questions”.

They will equally find out how the pretentious character in the series, Jumoke (Bidemi Kosoko), the philanderer, Flash (Stephen Odimgbe) and the adjudicator, Samson (Ogus Baba) escape mob action.