Any time he is spoken about, he is always described in superlative terms, particularly for his uncommon brilliance.

Without a doubt, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kackikwu, is a delight to listen to. Also, to say that he has an intimidating profile is to put it mildly.

Of course, the foregoing may not be news to many. But what many may not know about this technocrat is that beyond his feats in the oil sector, he is endowed with oratorical power.

At a function in Lagos recently, the minister, once again, showcased this God-given talent, which drew applause from the guests. It was gathered that the Delta State-born Minister mesmerised the audience that comprised top oil and gas giants, bank executives as well as businessmen.

For several minutes after his address at the opening of a corporate office of a leading oil company, many discused him and his very “loaded” speech with interest.