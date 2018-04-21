The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has inaugurated a 13-member Youth Empowerment, Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy council which is chaired by Dr. Nicky Okoye, CEO Anabel Group and former Group Executive Director Transcorp Plc.

The Council has among its terms of reference, to create a reliable database of entrepreneurs and youths that the state government would find resourceful for its youths development initiatives as well as to develop a result -oriented framework using the creative economy to engage and empower youths and also advise government on other youths-related issues. The council is also expected to mobilise the Strong Anambra State Entrepreneurship community both at home and in the diaspora, for a collective partnership targeted at the subsequent development of Anambra State.

Other members of the Council are the Commissioners in charge of relevant Ministries including Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship; Bonaventure Enemali, Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism; Sally Mbanefo, Commissioner for Agriculture Mechanisation, Processing and Export; Afam Mbanefo, and Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning; Mark Okoye, other members include the Managing Director Anambra Small Business Agency; Clement Chukwuka, Mr. Kene Mkparu Managing Director Film House Cinemas, Mr. Obi Asika founder Social Media Week Lagos, Ndidi Nwuneli Managing Partner Sahel Consulting, Chika Nwobi founder Mtech among others.

Governor Obiano while inaugurating the council, said his government relies on the wealth of experience of members at this time to make a difference in the Government efforts at drastically reducing unemployment among youths in the state.

He urged the Council to look beyond their stipulated terms of reference to develop initiatives that government and the private sector alike can fund to make life more meaningful for the youths, assuring them of the full support of his administration.

The Chairman of the Council, Dr. Okoye said the creation of the council indicated clearly that Governor Obiano understood that the major challenge of our nation is unemployment and he was ready to address it.

Thanking the governor for selecting them to serve the people of Anambra State, Dr Okoye made it clear that Anambra’s unique position as the State with the most dynamic entrepreneurs in Africa, would be brought to bear to transform Anambra into the State with the least unemployment.

Dr. Okoye added that the Council would tap into the benefits of the creative economy including positioning Anambra youths to embrace opportunities in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Nano technology and robotics, software development, beauty, fashion, movies and music to make Anambra State, a model in terms of Entrepreneurship and Youth development in Nigeria.