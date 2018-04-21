It was a day of glory recently when Hon. Iyiola Ambali Hameed, a former Commissioner for Agriculture in Oyo State, was installed the Ekerin Balogun Onijaye of Ijaye land in Ibadan by the Onijaiye of Ijaiye, His Royal Highness, Oba Lasisi Oladimeji Akano (Alemulera1).

The colourful ceremony, which held at the Onijaye Palace, Ijaye Orile, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, was witnessed by dignitaries, including a former Secretary to Oyo State Government, Mr. Sarafa Ali; Alhaji Isiaka Alimi, Oyo State APC Deputy Chairman, Badmus Bolaji, member, OSHA and Deacon Adebimpe Ojediran.

A number of traditional rulers, including Oniroko of Iroko, Olasunkanmi Ismaila Abioye Opeola, Onikereku of Ikereku land, high Chief Abdul Yekeen Emiola Aponmode, Baale of Aponmode land, also graced the occasion.

Hammed, who hails from Seriki Origitagbokalu Dynasty, popularly called Seriki area of Ijaiye, was born on Sunday, January 4, 1959. He attended Ijaiye High School, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi and University of Ibadan, Oyo State, where he studied Agric and Bio-Resources Engineering and Laboratory Technology, respectively.

He was a member, Oyo State House of Assembly (1999-2003); Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Akinyele Local Government (2011-2012).