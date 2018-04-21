In line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s ongoing reforms of the state civil service, the Edo State government has trained senior civil servants on Performance Evaluation Reporting.

Speaking at the workshop held in Benin City, Edo State capital, Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Gladys Idahor, who represented the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said the training was to acquaint senior civil servants with requisite knowledge for annual evaluation of junior civil service officers.

She said the training became necessary to ensure that the promotion of civil servants in the state does not suffer unnecessary hitches because of poor knowledge of Annual Performance Evaluation Reporting (APER).

The one-day training themed:Appreciating the Rudiments of Annual Performance Evaluation Reporting was organised for senior officers in the civil service. It focused on Civil Service Ethics in Assessment of Workers’ Annual Performance.

Idahor said, “The state government will not tolerate sentiment and bias either in form of personal interest and undue gratification among senior officers evaluating junior officers for promotion. The training will broaden knowledge of officers in-charge of Annual Performance Evaluations Report (APER) Form.”

Noting that the government is determined to sustain ongoing reforms in the civil service, she urged participants to leverage on the opportunities provided by the training to acquaint themselves with up-to-date knowledge of Annual Performance Evaluation Reporting in line with international best practice.

Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Establishments, Training and Manpower Development, Barr. (Mrs.) D.O Enakhimion, said the training provided top civil servants with modern methods of processing the APER form.

Mrs. Enakhimion urged the officers to put the knowledge acquired to good use to improve the state civil service in line with the objectives of the state government.