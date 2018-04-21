By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



No fewer than 30 persons were reportedly killed in Kabaro and Danmani villages in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This is coming on the heels of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris ordering the transfer of the Kwara State police commissioner, Alhaji Lawan Ado with immediate effect, replacing him with Mr. Aminu Pai Saleh.

An eye witness, Shuaibu Kabaro, told journalists on Friday that the invaders had earlier attacked the two communities but the villagers informed security agents leading to the arrest of three bandits.

Shuaibu said the gunmen went and mobilised their gang and returned in large numbers to carry out the attack, leading to the death of 30 people and many others injured.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara Command, DSP Mohammed Shehu, said many villagers had deserted their homes for fear of further attacks which now characterised the mode of operations of the gunmen.

He stated that with the presence of security personnel in the area, many of the villagers had returned home.

The PPRO further explained that mobile police men working with the military and other security agents were immediately mobilised to the affected areas and that peace and normalcy had been restored.

He however, said the actual number of those killed was still being collated.

“We are still trying to ascertain the actual number of people killed in the attack. l cannot give you any figure at the moment until this is done,” he stated.

Also speaking, Maru Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Dangulbi, confirmed the deaths to newsmen.

The transfer of the Police Commissioner according to THISDAY checks might not be unconnected with the recent attack of five banks in a robbery that happened in Offa local government council of the state.

The attack had claimed about 17 lives including nine policemen while several people sustained serious injuries and now recuperating at University of Teaching Hospital and General Hospital, Ilorin.

The IGP also deployed two mobile units of the police force to Offa where they had made some arrest in connection with the attack.

The development has led to the arrest of about 20 people including Mr. Kayode Opadokun, son of the foremost activist, Chief Ayo Opadokun.

Sources close to the state police command in Ilorin yesterday told our correspondent that, the state police commissioner, Mr. Ado had been redeployed to Police College in Kaduna. Sources said that, the police authority has named Mr. Aminu Paid Saleh as the new police Commissioner.

Saleh who was until his new appointment was in charge of Police College, Kaduna.

Sources added that, the new commissioner would resume duty in Ilorin yesterday (Friday)

Contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the redeployment of former commissioner of police.

He however declined further comment on the new posting of his former boss.