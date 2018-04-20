Victor Moses struck the winning goal for Chelsea in the 69th minute last night as the Blues picked three away points off Burnley 2-1 to keep their UEFA Champions League alive.

Kevin Long’s own goal set Antonio Conte’s men on their way in the first half, but Ashley Barnes deflected Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s wayward shot to give the hosts hope of earning a point at Turf Moor.

Moses’ right-footed shot into the bottom corner proved decisive and ensured the Blues, who trailed fourth-placed Tottenham by 10 points last week, narrowed the gap to five points.

Chelsea have the opportunity to increase the pressure on their London rivals if they win at Swansea on April 28.

Speaking a post match interview Moses said the London club deserves all three points.

“I thought we deserved the three points today from start to finish. It is not an easy place to come and win. We want to take each game as it comes. We can’t right ourselves off (top four finish). We just need to finish as strongly as we can,” concludes the Nigerian forward last night