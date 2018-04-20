Paul Obi in Abuja

Following their gallant display of bravery, the Police Service Commission (PSC) thursday approved special promotion of 45 officers involved in the arrest of the notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumuje Onuamadike, also known as Evans.

PSC Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, explained that “The Police Service Commission had approved special promotion of forty five police officers and acting appointments for another 13 officers who played major roles in the arrest of Chukwudumuje Onuoamadike, aka Evans, a notorious kidnapper and 21 members of his gang.

“The Commission took the decision Thursday, April 19th, 2018, at its 27th Plenary Meeting which began in Abuja on Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 and presided over by the Chairman of the Commission, Mike Mbama Okiro, a retired Inspector General of Police.”

Ani added that “the promotion and acting appointments were based on the superlative performance of the officers in the arrest of the deadly gang who terrorised Nigerians.

“The officers are of the Intelligence Response Team, (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Technical Intelligence Unit under the direct supervision and coordination of the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters Abuja.”

He stressed that “the promotion and acting appointments were also necessitated by the need to match rank with schedules of duty either being performed or to be performed by the officers and for their acts of gallantry and courage exhibited in the course of duty.

“Okiro said the new ranks would greatly motivate the officers for improved performance.

“The 45 officers promoted included DCP Habu A. Sani, the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, who however, has been directed to appear before the Commission tomorrow, Friday, April 20th, 2018, for an interactive session in line with the Commission’s policy for officers transiting to the rank of Commissioner.

“Others are two Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, one Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent, sixteen Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendent and twenty four Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents.

“One Assistant Superintendent was appointed acting Deputy Superintendent while twelve Inspectors were also appointed acting Assistant Superintendents.

“The acting appointments were approved for officers who were not due for promotion,” Ani added.