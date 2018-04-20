Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, thursday presented the hosting rights for the Research Institutes Games Association of Nigeria (RIGAN) to the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI).

The minister said the federal government is determined to achieve significant reduction in unemployment through the development of sporting activities in the country.

Onu stressed that, “sports would help Nigeria employ many of our young people because it’s not just those that are involved in sporting activities but others that play one role or the other in the production and marketing of sport equipment.

“This is how we can grow our economy and it is why the ministry has shown utmost interest in the Games,” observed the minister.

He also revealed that plans are being put in place to develop cheap and better sporting equipment for youth empowerment and development.

The National President of RIGAN, Prof. Rabiu Adamu, said that there was no alternative to nation building, but to promote research institutes that are based in the Ministry of Science and Technology.

He noted that NBRRI has been given the hosting rights for the upcoming ‘RIGAN 2019’ which would hold at Otta, Ogun State.”

“We want to promote the research institutes that are based in ministries. We need to have healthy minds to decide the mandate to do the work that would help the economy grow and this would be fast-tracked through sports,” he said.

Also, the Director General of NBRRI, Prof. Danladi Matawal, harped on the need to bring Research and Development (R&D) institutions together for proper and coordinated commercialisation of products.

“We are accepting (to host) because we have been preparing. We are already working on tennis court, volley ball court as well as football pitch. We want to ensure that our facilities are ready,” he emphasised.