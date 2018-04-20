Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Following the reported kidnap of a Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Edwin Omorogbe, by gunmen suspected to be kidnapper, men of the Edo State Police Command thursday began combing of forest in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State in search of him.

Fr. Omorogbe was said to have been abducted at Egba junction, along Benin-Ekpoma highway situated in the locality last Wednesday evening while returning from Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, who confirmed the development, said all efforts are in top gear to secure the release of the reverend father.

Kokumo promised that the kidnapped priest would be released as soon as possible.