Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A governoship aspirant on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ekiti, Oladele Aiyegbusi, has said his administration would make the state economically buoyant if elected.

The aspirant who was the first to pick SDP nomination form vowed to defeat the two major parties in the state namely, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

‎Aiyegbusi, a former banker, while speaking with journalists on Wednesday after collecting his nomination form at the party’s secretariat, said his message to the people of Ekiti was that they should see the move to rescue the state from maladministration as a collective effort

The former banker however described his ambition as a bold step to represent the youths noting that it is aimed at stopping the bad policies of government over the years.

“We are taking this bold step to represent our constituency, the youths of this country and to say enough is enough for our future being mortgaged for their today. We are saying enough of impunity, enough of lackadaisical attitude to governance. We want to bring transparency to governance,” he said.

Speaking on the potentials of Ekiti state, especially in the field of agriculture, the aspirant said: “what has happened to our Igbemu rice which was one of the best in the world? If Lagos State that has about 20 million population is taking N200 worth of rice every day, that will fetch us over N4 billion .

“We should be able to look inwards, there is a cave in Ekiti state that can take over 4000 people, we have Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, the second of such in the world.”

The SDP governorship aspirant also attacked the stomach infrastructure mentality of some people in the state, saying those who collect stipends from politicians are doing so to their detriment because such hand outs cannot sustain them for long.

He said SDP was poised to reap from the crisis rocking the PDP and APC in the state.

According Aiyegbusi, defectors from both parties are already heading to the SDP.

“The contest in 2018 is between SDP and others. APC and PDP will fight themselves to finish. thursday 79 PDP members defected to SDP. By the time they finish their primaries, because of the crisis they will have, many of them will move to SDP.

“As it is now, the indigenes in Ekiti are saying they are tired of PDP and APC. And they want to try something else. So I can bet you that SDP is the party to beat in 2018”, he said. ‎