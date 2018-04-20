The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in-charge of Training, Sani Usman Mohammed has been named the security coordinator for the sixth Okpekpe International 10km Road Race which holds next month in Okpekpe near Auchi, Edo State.

Disclosing this in Lagos yesterday, Zack Amodu, the director of organisation for the IAAF silver label race revealed that AIG Mohammed will oversee the security arrangement before, during and after the race in Okpekpe on May 12, 2018.

“We are delighted to have AIG Mohammed head a very vital section of the historic race in Okpekpe next month. He availed us of his services last year when we were a bronze label race. Now that we have been upgraded to a silver label, there is the need to call on him again,” said Amodu.

“The AIG is not new to sports and sports administration in Nigeria. He was for eight years the president of the Nigeria Chess Federation before becoming a member of the current board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN). So he understands the security needs of any sporting event. It is only fitting that he joins our crack team of experts to midwife an IAAF silver label road race for the first time in Nigeria and West Africa,” explains Amodu who thanked the AIG and the entire Nigeria Police for contributing immensely to the success story Okpekpe race has become today.

The Okpekpe international 10km Road Race will be the first IAAF Silver Label 10km race of the year. It will hold a day before the IAAF Gold Label Tata Consultancy Services World 10K in Bangalore, India.

The race is the only road race recognised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) in Nigeria and it is organised by Pamodzi Sports Marketing, leaders in sports marketing and hospitality business in Nigeria.