PwC Chess4Change Mentorship Begins Thursday

Twenty schools will participate in this year’s edition of PwC Chess4Change mentorship programme scheduled to begin today and end tomorrow at Wahab Folawiyo High School, Ikoyi and Immaculate Comprehensive Secondary School, Maryland, Lagos.

The PwC Chess4Change Initiative, according to its organisers is designed to develop critical thinking ability among secondary school students in Lagos State.

“It’s aim is to inspire the students by giving them the opportunity of meeting and learning from PwC staff who will speak to them on different topics such as career choice, handling peer pressure, and financial literacy amongst others while also interacting with their peers from other schools,” one of the organisers hinted yesterday.

The organisers have also made an arrangement for a mini-challenge where participating students test their abilities in the game to assess their progress as well as prepare for the Grand Slam tournament in May.

The participating schools are; Eko Akete Grammar School, Lagos Island, CMS Girls Senior Grammar School, Bariga, New Era Senior Secondary School, Surulere, Unity Junior High School, Oshodi, St. Timothy College, Onike, Yaba, Eko Boy’s High School, Mushin,

Others include; Government Senior College, Eric Moore, Wahab Folawiyo Senior High School, Ikoyi. Jubilee Model Grammar School, Orile Iganmu, Falomo Senior Secondary School, Ikoyi, Ireti Senior Grammar School, Ikoyi, Immaculate Heart Comprehensive School, Maryland, Lagos City College, Yaba, Euba Junior Secondary School, Mushin, Kuramo Senior Secondary School, V.I, and Eva Adelaja Senior Girls Grammar School, Bariga, Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, Unity Junior High School, Mushin, St. Timothy College, Onike, Yaba and Birrel Avenue Senior High School, Sabo complete the list of schools scheduled for the competition.

The initiative is sponsored by PriceWaterhouseCoopers; one of the world’s leading audit and advisory firms and supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Lagos State Sports Commission and the Lagos State Chess Association.