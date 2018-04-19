Pro-Buhari Group Worried Over Attempted Coup in Senate

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A pro-Muhammadu Buhari group, Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG), has expressed concerns over the repeated allusion to coup or military intervention in governance by some senators in the Senate, describing it as serious.

The group urged Nigerians to henceforth monitor the utterances of some senators, adding that such calls were capable of truncating “our hard-earned democracy.”

A statement signed in Abuja wednesday by the BMSG Coordinator, Austin Braimoh, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said incendiary remarks by Senators Dino Melaye and Ben Murray-Bruce during deliberations on killings in Nasarawa State was “most reprehensible.”

The statement wondered why senators will take advantage of Senator Ike Ekweremade presiding to “instigate military intervention in our democracy.

“With this latest call for a military coup, coming barely few weeks after Ekweremadu made a similar call, we are forced to conclude that this is a script playing out and Nigerians are hereby urged to henceforth monitor the utterances of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators as they are capable of truncating our hard-earned democracy.”

The group quoted Senator Bruce as having said during yesterday’s plenary that nobody should be surprised, if the same “agreement (sic) presented in 1983 for military to take over is presented, and if they do a lot of this, people would be unemployed, and would need to find a source of income.”

BMSG, however, said it considers these senators’ remarks as “inciting, despicable, reprehensible and a calculated attempt to sabotage the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which is focused on providing security across the country; reviving the economy and eradicating corruption in our public institutions.

“We caution that under no circumstance should the Senate avail people with hidden agenda the use of its hallowed chamber to deride the administration of President Buhari or undermine our democracy as this will not augur well for the country.

‘’We see their opportunistic utterances as corruption fighting back since some of the senators have an axe to grind based on the Buhari administration’s determination to curb corruption.”