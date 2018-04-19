Bindow ‘s Commissioners Boycott His Birthday Celebrations

Daji Sani in Yola

Some commissioners and appointees under the administration of Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State wednesday boycotted his 53th birthday celebration held at the presidential lodge of the Government House, Yola.

The celebration was held in the absence of the governor who was said to have travelled to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

The occasion commenced at about 2p.m. under the chairmanship of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Martins Babale with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Umar Buba Bindir, Head of Service (HoS), Dr. Lious Mandama and a close associate to the governor, Mr. Richard Daniel Garkida, assisted the deputy governor in cutting the governor’s birthday cake as a mark of honour.

Modibbo Bapetel who graced the ceremony, said even though the celebrant was not in attendance, some of his political associates thought it worthy to celebrate him on the day so that his contribution can be appreciated.

“It’s normal to show appreciation to your leader whether present or absent; just to tell him well done,” Bapetel added.

However, an impeccable source told journalists in Yola that while the celebration was ongoing, some commissioners were holding a political meeting at one of the private resident of former vice president, linking it to the speculated rumour that eight commissioners were planning to resign as members of the governor’s cabinet three to four months ago.

Another politician who pleaded anonymity opined that with the present politicking in the political arena, celebrating a birthday was a misplaced priority.

“To me, it is a misplaced priority because many nagging issues need attention not wasting of tax payers’ resources to celebrate the governor’s birthday just for the sake of catching fun to the detriment of our electorate,” he queried.

He said a serious political business is waiting for them, lamenting that a state of emergency was declared on education and health sectors but not much has been done in the state.

The source wondered why a few misguided are busy celebrating fanfare for failure.

Efforts to speak to the Chairman of the Commissioners’ Forum and Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Barkido Aliyu, proved abortive as his mobile phone number could not be reached as at the time of filling this report.