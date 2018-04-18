Ogun State Takes over Rape Case of Six Years Old

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Ogun State Ministry of Justice has taken over the case of the six years old pupil allegedly raped by her two teachers after the accused were bailed one million naira each last week.

The accused teachers, Leke and Anyawu, had issued bail of one million naira each. But last week, a reliable source disclosed that the proprietress, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nwachukwu, bailed the teachers two million naira.

These perpetrators of Peaklane schools, Akute – were arrested and about two months ago after they allegedly had carnal knowledge of the primary one pupil (names withheld) in the school loo.

THISDAY, who was present at the Ifo Magistrate Court for the hearing presided over by Magistrate Iroko, reported that the court earlier granted each of the perpetrators bail of N1million about two months ago.

Following this, an official of the Ogun State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Eniola (SAN), appeared at the hearing to inform the court of the state’s decision to take over the prosecution of the case.

According to a member of staff of the school, who didn’t want her name mentioned, the school management was shocked at the outcome of the hearing.

“The school is worried now with the way the case is going. We advised our madam (the proprietress), but she didn’t yield. Now she is really concerned,” she said.

When THISDAY spoke the victim, she responded without words. The mother expressed: “She talks well now. But when the incident first happened, my daughter didn’t say a word to anyone for three days. She simply wrote at the police station and at the court when asked.”

The case has been adjourned to June 6 this year.