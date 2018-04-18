APC Condemns Attack on Senate

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned Wednesday morning’s invasion of the Senate chambers by some hoodlums who took away the mace.

In a statement issued by APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi, the ruling party whose member, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was alleged to have sponsored the attack, described it as an attack against democracy.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to the invasion of the Nigerian Senate by suspected thugs who disrupted Wednesday’s plenary and made away with the mace.

“The APC hereby condemns this action and views it as an attack on our democracy and a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly.

“We therefore call on security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice,” it said.