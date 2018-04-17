Labour Party Drags INEC, IG to Court over Chairmanship Tussle

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Inspector General of Police (IG) before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court over the current chairmanship tussle rocking the party.

In a motion on notice brought against the respondents, the party specifically wants the court to stop INEC and the police boss from recognising or dealing with one Alhaji Abdulkadir Salam as the Chairman of LP.

Other plaintiffs in the suit include Chief Calistus Okafor and 17 others.

The suit dated December 27, 2017, was filed on behalf of the 19 plaintiffs by Festus Keyamo (SAN).

They are seeking for “an order of injunction restraining the 2nd defendant from giving police protection to the 3rd defendant as the National Chairman of the 1st plaintiff.

By the suit, the plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that by the combined provisions of Sections 85 and 86 of the Electoral Act, and the Constitution of the 1st plaintiff, the 1st defendant (INEC) is not empowered to overrule or disregard the removal of the 3rd defendant as the national chairman of the party by the plaintiffs.

“A declaration by the combined provisions of Sections 85 and 85 of the Electoral Act and Constitution of the 1st plaintiff, the 1st defendant is not empowered to overrule or disregard the election of the 19th plaintiff, as the national chairman of the 1st plaintiff.

The 19th plaintiff is Dr. Mike Omotosho.

In addition, the plaintiffs is seeking an order of injunction restraining the 1st defendant from recognising or dealing with the 3rd defendant as the national chairman of the 1st plaintiff.

“An order of injunction restraining the 2nd defendant from giving police protection to the 3rd defendant as the national chairman of the 1st plaintiff.”

The plaintiffs posed two questions for determination by the court: “Whether by the combined provisions of Sections 85 and 86 of the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the 1st plaintiff, the 1st defendant is empowered to overrule or disregard the removal of the 1st defendant as national chairman of the 1st plaintiff by the plaintiffs.

“Whether by the combined provisions of Sections 85 and 86 of the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the 1st plaintiff, the 1st defendant is empowered to overrule or disregard the election of the 19th plaintiff as national chairman of the 1st plaintiff by the plaintiffs”.

However, Justice Gabriel Kolawole will on April 20, hear the matter.