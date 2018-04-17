ARM Pension Promotes Investment Planning among Youths

Peter Uzoho

Thousands of youths across the country converged in Lagos recently to partake in the sixth edition of ARM Pension ‘Run for the Future’, with winners going home with different prizes.

The 10-kilometer exercise, which took place in major roads around the Mainland of the state is an annual physical exercise organised by the pension organisation to create awareness for healthy living, enhance longevity and promote investment culture among Nigerian youth.

Participants at the run cut across professional and non-professional athletes between the ages of 15 to 40 years who came from different states to compete.

Speaking to journalists at the event, the Managing Director, ARM Pension, Mr. Wale Odutola, said the objective of the exercise was also to promote networking among the participants and to use the platform to talk to them about proper healthy living and lifestyle that enhanced their longevity as an individual.

He stated that the previous editions were held on the Island of Lagos, and that this sixth edition was brought to the Mainland in response to agitations by those residing there, noting that another one would be held by second quarter of the year.

Prices won at the race by both the male and female participants ranged from vouchers, mobile phones, Television sets, among others.

“Essentially, it’s to help people become fit and very healthy. The voucher is ultimately for you to make an investment. Of course, what we’re also doing is to try to promote financial planning and making

investment savings for your future,” Durtola said.

“For us as well, as an organisation, we are always looking into the future; we are always looking into how we can make tomorrow better.”