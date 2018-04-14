Toyota Awards is Strategic for Bonding with Partners, Says Kunle Ade-Ojo

The Toyota Awards has come a long way – dating back to 2005 and has become one of the strategic tools of bonding with our partners.

The Managing Director of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo stated this in his welcome speech at the Toyota Awards/Customer Night, held in Lagos, recently.

He said, “It has helped in growing the rank of our customers and we are proud to say that Toyota has the highest number of valuable customers in Nigeria.”

As usual, the three most valuable customers in 2017 and the Evergreen customer were recognised and won awards. Also recognised were the top three Motoring Journalists.

In addition to this, there was raffle draw where three lucky winners went home with juicy prizes while others won consolation prizes.

According to the Managing Director, “It has become a tradition for us at Toyota (Nigeria) Limited to celebrate our customers and our key stakeholders on annual basis. This is just a modest way of showing our appreciation to them for the tremendous support we have enjoyed, and still enjoying from them. The loyalty of our customers through thick and thin is an eloquent testimony of their love for the Toyota brand and of course for us as a company.”

He said, “At Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, we cherish our relationship with our customers. This relationship has stood the test of time and has endured over the years. Our customers have demonstrated on several occasions that they are not only ardent lovers and patrons of the Toyota brand but passionate advocates as well. The least we could do therefore is to set aside a day like this to celebrate them and showcase our token of appreciation.”

He specially acknowledged the presence of the customers who honoured them by attending the invitation. “We are not unmindful of the enormous opportunity cost of your decision to be here tonight because you could have chosen to be at other places. We appreciate your gesture and we say thank you. May God bless you immensely.”

He also appreciated the company’s other stakeholders who have remained our partners in progress over the years. “Our dealers in particular have demonstrated passion, loyalty and the ‘know how’ for the promotion of the brand in Nigeria. They have also worked assiduously to deliver superior quality products and services in terms of safe, comfortable, and affordable automobile experience to our teeming customers in the country.

“We cannot overlook the dedication and commitment of the members of the Toyota family in the implementation of the strategic imperative of meeting our customers’ expectations and sustaining the number one position of Toyota in Nigeria. Our board of Directors has been fantastic in their unwavering support to us.

“Our staff have been fabulous in their contributions to the success and survival of the company in the face of unprecedented harsh operating environment.

“Last but not the least, we appreciate the love of our friends in the press, particularly the print media- under the aegis of the Motoring Journalists Association. Our relationship has grown over the years into a strong and enduring partnership.”