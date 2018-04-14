StarTimes to Bring Russia World Cup Live to Nigerians at Subsidised Rate 

As the countdown to the most anticipated sporting event in the world commences, leading pay-TV provider, StarTimes Nigeria says it had concluded plans to ensure that Nigerians enjoy all 64 matches of the World Cup live, and in HD at a subsidised rate.

Speaking on this development, the company’s Brand & Marketing Director, Qasim Elegbede hinted that all StarTimes subscribers would enjoy the matches irrespective of their bouquet.

“We are working to ensure that every StarTimes subscriber enjoys the thrilling moments of the World Cup in HD right in the comfort of their home. As part of our promise to deliver affordable entertainment to every African home, we will ensure that watching the World Cup live and in HD no longer puts a hole in the pocket of Nigerians as it has been over the years”

He added that “All our bouquets will be showing the World Cup for the general entertainment of our subscribers. Non StarTimes subscribers will not be left out of the World Cup frenzy as all 64 matches are also available live and in HD on the StarTimes mobile app available for download from the app store”