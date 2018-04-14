Start-up to Launch Artificial Intelligence E-commerce Platform

By Ugo Aliogo



A Nigerian start-up known as SNAPRA is set to revolutionise the e-commerce ecosystem with the launch of an application that combines the efficiency of Artificial Intelligence (AI), visual-nature of African cultures, youths’ social shopping behaviours and a reward-based system for improved online shopping experience.

A statement signed and issued by the Co-Founder, Dr. Wale Oparinde, said the launch would be held on April 15, stating that SNAPRA builds from an extensive research on young peoples’ social activities and provides a platform for instant shopping for goods through a platform powered by AI technology.

It also stated that the platform uses AI features to improve the shopping experience and allows for immense interactivity in purchasing goods, providing for choices that make online shopping cost-efficient.

It added: “It is common knowledge that some new generation electronic gadgets provide users with functions that use AI technology, which makes them seem like they have magical features. Recognition is the source of that magic. This simply refers to when your phone becomes an interactive friend that can recognise your voice, face, emotions, and things around you. The world is building up for platforms that improve the shoppers’ experience through AI. That is exactly what SNAPRA offers.

“SNAPRA is arguably Nigeria’s first AI-powered e-commerce application and empowers shoppers with a new experience using visual search. It uses images to enhance shopping online. To use the application, when you see anything you like, and would like to buy, just take a photograph, SNAPRA does the magic. The application identifies the item in seconds, searches where the item is being sold to you, you can compare prices seamlessly and buy at best prices with ease. SNAPRA helps shoppers find new information and save money. The application will be available in Android and iOS stores, he said.