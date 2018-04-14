Low Lifes and High Hopes   Hits Cinemas Nationwide

The long anticipated movie LOW LIFES AND HIGH HOPES from Brosaf Entertainment hits Nigeria cinemas nationwide.

It is an intriguing movie that chronicles the story of a young man who struggled with parting from his past, and finding love with Ijeoma, a lady who also battled with her station in life with whom she loves.

The movie is a captivating love story with twist and turns plus the right dose of suspense with emphasis on picture, sound and acting quality.

The movie stars “A” list and talented actors like Daniel K Daniel, Kiki Omeili, Sambasa Nzeribe, Centhia Ihebie, Olumide Oworu , Nkechi E Amara, Ovo Gabriels and a host of others.

Produced by Bright Osaf and Directed by Frankie Ogar (Award winning director of A Soldier’s Story).