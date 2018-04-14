Bode George Sets Tongues Wagging

Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), caused a stir recently when he surfaced within the premises of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, Lagos in company with a retinue of supporters, armed security, aides and supporters. Soon after he entered the courtroom, all eyes turned to him, wondering what his mission was. In fact, the judge, out of curiosity, was said to have asked him if he had any interest in the case being heard on that day.

To the chagrin of all, he said he was in the court in solidarity with his ‘daughter’, a certain lady named Yetunde, who is said to be a daughter to one of his close friends.

Since the news broke about his presence within the courtroom, tongues have been wagging on his motive. Many wonder why George would come to the open court to claim that Yetunde, a single mother of three, is his daughter.

Also, many keep wondering why the respected politician has not intervened to resolve the crisis rocking the marriage between “his daughter” and her estranged husband, a Lagos-based businessman. The husband, it was gathered, detests publicity and was said to have tried all his best to save the marriage. But all his efforts have been futile, as Yetunde, who is in her 40s, is said to have made up her mind to end her over 10-year-old marriage with the full trial of the divorce case beginning on May 22, 2018.