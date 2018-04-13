New Horizons Hosts 2018 Leadership, Technology Summit

Emma Okonji

In a bid to understand the future of learning in the digital age and integrating new innovations in leadership and change management for maximum business productivity, New Horizons in conjunction with Logical Operations, Belgium, presents the 2018 Leadership and Technology Summit with the theme: “Leading for optimal performance in the Digital Age.”

The summit on Situational Leadership, IT Governance, Risks and Compliance among others, is to expose top decision makers, training directors, HR directors, CIOS, CTOs, to the latest technology innovations driving maximum business productivity.

Logical Operations has experience and expertise spanning three decades combined with the enthusiasm and innovation of a fresh start-up. The quality and breadth of the content they offer has established them as an industry leader.

The main focus of the event slated to hold on April 19th in Lagos, is the unveiling of the Centre for Leadership and Development with James Varnham, the Managing Director for leading global publisher and certification company, Logical Operations. He will facilitate the topic, IT Governance, Risks, Compliance and the five most important technology innovations driving business productivity.

A global expert in digital learning integrated and development, who is a one-time Head of Interactive Learning and Digital Academy, BBC, and former CEO Ask.com Europe, Myles Runham (UK), will speak on leadership, change, management and future learning digital age.

The Group VP, International Operations and Franchise Development New Horizons International, Michael Smith (USA), will anchor the topic on “Leadership and Development: A powerful tool for growth for you and your organisation.”

“New Horizons Computer Learning Centre has grown to become the largest independent IT training company worldwide since 1982, offering more courses, at more times and in more locations than any other computer and business training organisation. Businesses and individuals can choose from hundreds of course offerings, delivered by experts, and offered in hundreds of convenient locations around the world. For many small, medium and large organisations, New Horizons is a one stop-shop for all their IT training needs,” the ICT training institute said.

In this digital age-the quest for quality and revolutionary leadership skill across every strata of the corporate world cannot be overemphasised, thus the reason why New Horizons is introducing new paradigm in the teaching of leadership courses both for ICT professionals and non -ICT professionals.

It has been discovered that 80 per cent of the time when projects fail in an organisation , including government agencies- it is not due to lack of technical competence but mostly as a result of poor leadership skills. Therefore we would like all business mangers and government senior officials to take the New Horizons opportunity and get empowered with the new set of skills required to thrive in business, the ICT training institute said in a statement.