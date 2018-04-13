FCMB Promotes Financial Inclusion, CSR

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has deepened its youth empowerment and development drive by opening a Flexx Hub, specially designed automated branches to cater for the banking needs of students on campuses at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu.

In addition, the bank recently handed over the main gate of the institution which it reconstructed as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to the management of the school.

The FCMB Flexx Hub also serves as an exclusive banking arena where basic banking transactions can be carried out by the bank’s customers who hold its youth account, known as Flexx.

According to a statement, that was the fourth of such structure to be unveiled by FCMB in Nigeria.

It added that the move would further solidify its existing relationship with the youth segment in a sustainable manner.

It noted that one of the drive of the financial institution was to simplify banking services, describing it as a testament to FCMB’s dedication, commitment and unwavering support to Nigerian youths.

“FCMB believes this innovative idea of having hubs within campuses would bring banking closer to their target market and also position their bank to support their dreams and aspirations.

“The FCMB Flexx Hub provides holders of the Flexx account the privilege to enjoy extra benefits, such as wifi, charging ports etc.

“The Flexx proposition has been designed to meet the overall financial and other socio-economic needs of young people from the age range of 16 to 25years. This is summarised in the description of Flexx as, “An app, a card, an account”, features which give account holders the freedom to bank on the go, using the Flexx Mobile App and also using *329#,”the statement added.

According to the statement, the opening of the FCMB Flexx Hub at LASPOTECH included series of exciting, empowering and rewarding activities for the students and other attendees.

Declaring the Flexx Hub open, the Executive Director, Business Development of FCMB, Mrs. Bukola Smith, said the development would go a long way to promote financial inclusion among students of LASPOTECH Ikorodu, surrounding academic institutions and communities.

According to her, “what the establishment of FCMB Flexx Hub has brought to the fore for our teeming young customers is to see banking as simple.

