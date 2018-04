Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba Amusan on Friday won gold in the Women’s 100m Hurdles final crossing the line in 12.68 seconds.

The Jamaican pair of Danielle Williams and Yanique Thompson completed the race in 12.78 seconds and 12.97 seconds respectively.

With the 20-year-old Amusan’s victory, Nigeria now has 18 medals – 8 Gold, 5 Silver and 5 Bronze medals.