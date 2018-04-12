Weco, Cisco Advocate Seamless B2B Digitisation, Connectivity

Emma Okonji

In today’s world, businesses are looking for new and smart ways to connect people, processes, data and things with advanced intelligence, security and network, through Business to Business (B2B) digitisation.

This was the focus of a workshop organised by Weco Systems International in collaboration with Cisco Systems in Lagos recently.

Tagged: “Deliver Outstanding Business Outcome With Cisco Meraki and Core Refresh”, the training workshop had heads of Information Technology (IT) and other IT experts from financial institutions, telecommunications, oil and gas and other service providers in attendance.

Speaking at the workshop, Solution Architect, Network and Security, Weco Systems Limited, Ethelbert Ezeaputa, disclosed that ‘Meraki’, also known as ‘a network that simply works’ is a complete solution for wireless, security, switching and routing infrastructure, Wide Area Network (WAN) acceleration and Mobile Device Management (MDM) for clients that are moving their applications and services to the cloud.

Ezeaputa added; “The Cisco Meraki can manage devices across multiple sites from a single dashboard, monitor and control users, applications, and devices in real time, scale from small sites to million-user deployments, no controller hardware or management software to install and maintain complete, high-performance feature set and support is included.”

The workshop also explored how organisations could accelerate innovation, through the adoption of the Intuitive Network –Cisco Core refresh. According to the Senior Support and Deployment Engineer, Weco Systems, Hussein Adeiye, “Cisco’s intent based network is delivered by “Digital Network Architecture.”

The DNA is an open, extensible software driven architecture for digital business bringing together virtualisation, automation, analytics, cloud and programmability. It strays from the traditional networking that always require continuous attention to a network that simply understands what the organization needs and makes it happen.

Systems Engineer, International Sales, Cisco Systems, Funmi Coker, said the DNA takes away the operational complexity challenge of traditional network environment as customers spend three times more on operational expenditure (OpEX), compared to the network itself because the network implementation is done in a manual and laborious box-by-box approach.