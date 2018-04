By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

It was a rowdy session at the Senate Thursday , following Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s description of President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘incompetent’ in handling the clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

Abaribe (Abia PDP) had moved a motion to react to Buhari’s comments on the origin of the killer herdsmen.

His choice of word, however did not go down well with several lawmakers who registered their protest.

Details to follow…