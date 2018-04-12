Foundation Provides Free Medical Service for 718 Ife, Modakeke Residents

By Martins Ifijeh

No fewer than 718 indigenes and residents of Ile-Ife and Modakeke communities have benefited from free medical services offered by Olugbenga Akintola Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Making this disclosure during the medical outreach, which spanned two days in Ife followed by Modakeke, the head of the foundation, Mr Olugbenga Akintola hinted that the programme was specifically targeted at the less privileged and the vulnerable in the society, with a view to enhancing their health conditions.

He maintained that “for the two days medical outing in the historical and ancient town of Ile-Ife and Modakeke, 718 persons registered for the free medical service, out of which 606 were treated and adequate drugs were also distributed to the beneficiaries to aid the management of their respective ailments”.

While assuring that the free medical outreach would be moved round the rural communities, most especially in the three senatorial districts, constituting Osun State, Akintola affirmed that concerted efforts were being made by the foundation to assist majority of the rural dwellers in improving their health status and promote hygienic living among the people. The free clinic has already taken place in Ila Orangun, Ileogbo, Ilesa, Osogbo, Iwoye and Ede.

According to him, “patients’ blood pressures were measured and their blood sugar level were also tested to ascertain their potential risk of developing diabetes. Our next port destination is Ikire, where the needy in the community would be offered free medical service”.